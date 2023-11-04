Lazard (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Chargers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's definitely troubling that Lazard was added to the Jets' final injury report Saturday after practicing fully earlier this week, but the team hasn't released any information at the moment that indicates the veteran's status is truly in jeopardy. Lazard has yet to tally more than three receptions in a single game this season, but he's been a reliable chain mover for quarterback Zach Wilson and would leave the team woefully young at wideout behind Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb. Expect more information to surface regarding Lazard's status prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.