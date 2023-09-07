Lazard (shoulder) wasn't listed Thursday on the Jets' first Week 1 injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard thus looks to be in the clear to serve as one of the Jets' starting receivers in Monday's season opener versus Buffalo. Though Lazard will be making his Jets debut in Week 1, he should be in store for a fairly seamless transition. In addition to making the jump from Green Bay to New York with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Lazard will be reunited with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who directed the Packers offense from 2019 through 2021. Second-year wideout Garrett Wilson will represent the Jets' No. 1 option in the passing game, but Lazard's skills as a blocker and familiarity with Rodgers should ensure him a near-every down role on offense.