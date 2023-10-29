Lazard caught three of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Lazard made a pivotal 29-yard catch on the third-to-last play of the fourth quarter, as the Jets had just enough time to run up the field and spike the ball with one second left to set up Greg Zuerlein's game-tying, 35-yard field goal. It was Lazard's second-longest catch of the season and helped him top 40 yards for the third time through seven games with the Jets.