Lazard finished the season with 23 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown on 49 targets.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets in the offseason and was expected to offer a familiar face on the outside for Aaron Rodgers, but after Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, Lazard failed to establish any chemistry with New York's other quarterbacks despite handling a starting role on the outside for most of the season. He appeared in 14 games, sitting two out as a healthy scratch and missing one due to an illness. The Jets have almost no choice but to bring Lazard back given his contract, but they'll almost certainly look for an upgrade at wide receiver to start opposite Garrett Wilson and push Lazard down the depth chart in 2024.