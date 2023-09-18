Lazard caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Lazard finished third on the team in both targets and receiving yards behind Garrett Wilson (undisclosed) and tight end Tyler Conklin. Wilson provided most of New York's offense with a 68-yard touchdown catch and is expected to be available in Week 3 against the Patriots after having the wind knocked out of him late in the game. While Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) has a history of keeping numerous receivers fantasy-relevant simultaneously, the same can't be said of Zach Wilson, so Lazard's role as a starter on the outside won't necessarily earn him significant target volume or fantasy production.