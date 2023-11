Lazard is expected to be inactive Friday against the Dolphins, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.tv.

We'll await confirmation of Lazard's status, which will arrive when inactives are posted ahead of the Jets' 3 p.m. ET kickoff, but if the wideout is sidelined, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, Irvin Charles and Randall Cobb would be candidates to log Week 12 snaps behind top WR option Garrett Wilson.