Lazard (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per coach Robert Saleh, Lazard had some muscle tightness, which led to the wideout sitting out the session, with Cimini indicated that it doesn't sound like a serious issue. Once he returns to practice, Lazard will look to solidify his role in a Jets WR corps that also includes Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis. Working in Lazard's favor from a fantasy perspective this coming season is his established chemistry with the team's new starting QB, Aaron Rodgers.