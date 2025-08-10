Lazard has an injured right shoulder and was wearing an arm sling following Saturday's win over the Packers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard caught both of his targets for nine yards in the victory. It's not clear when he got hurt, but the fact that he was wearing a sling after the game adds a layer of concern about his status. According to head coach Aaron Glenn, the veteran wideout will undergo tests to determine the severity of the issue. If Lazard were to miss regular-season time, Tyler Johnson could have an opportunity to jump into a bigger role as the team's No. 3 receiver.