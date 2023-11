Lazard (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard approached Monday's loss to the Chargers listed as questionable with a knee injury, but was able to suit up and see 72 of a possible 81 snaps on offense, while catching two of his six targets for 18 yards. With no reported setbacks, there's a decent chance that Lazard's listed limitations Wednesday were indicative of load management ahead of this weekend's game against the Raiders.