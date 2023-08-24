Lazard will miss practice Thursday with an AC joint injury in his shoulder, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Lazard's status for a preseason game against the Giants on Saturday is unclear following his injury during Thursday's practice. It'll be surprising if he ends up playing given the low stakes, especially after Corey Davis' recent, surprise retirement took a chunk out of the Jets' WR depth. Lazard and Garrett Wilson are the top two, with Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb perhaps competing for the third spot and a hoard of undrafted players fighting for one or two depth roles behind them.