Lazard caught one of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

Lazard was the intended target on Zach Wilson's red-zone interception with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old wide receiver has been held to fewer than 20 yards in three of the last four games. In Week 11, Lazard will face a Bills defense against which he had 46 receiving yards back in Week 11 -- his second-highest total of the season.