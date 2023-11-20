Lazard failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

Lazard couldn't corral a ball that hit him in the hands as his struggles with drops continued. With Garrett Wilson playing through an elbow injury, Lazard had an opportunity to step up, but it's hard to blame the team's quarterbacks for looking elsewhere with the veteran wideout struggling to catch the ball. Regardless of whether Zach Wilson or Tim Boyle starts under center for the Jets in Week 12, Lazard will have limited fantasy appeal against the Dolphins.