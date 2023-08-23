Lazard (undisclosed) departed Wednesday's practice early, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Lazard hauled in an impressive 30-yard touchdown from quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in practice, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports, but it appears he may have picked up an injury at the end of the session. Coach Robert Saleh's press conference Thursday should bring an update on Lazard's health, if the Jets don't offer one earlier. With Corey Davis having announced his retirement, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lazard will be primed for an increasingly key role on offense, assuming he's healthy for Week 1.