The Jets have given Lazard permission to seek a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The second season of Lazard's four-year, $44 million contract went much better than the first, but it still looks like a huge overpay, and he still hasn't found success with any QB besides Aaron Rodgers (who won't be with the Jets in 2025). A release is more likely than a trade, as Lazard presumably would need to accept a pay cut to generate any interest. He's scheduled for non-guaranteed base salaries of $11 million in both 2025 and 2026.