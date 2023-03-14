Lazard is in line to sign with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 27-year-old's looming four-year agreement is worth $44 million. Lazard is poised to join a Jets wideout corps that also includes Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, but the size of his contract suggests the former Packer won't be buried on the depth chart. Meanwhile, the team's QB situation remains unsettled, but Lazard -- who caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six TDs in 15 games with the Packers in 2022 -- could yet end up reuniting with Aaron Rodgers this coming season.