Lazard (coach's decision) is inactive for Friday's game against the Dolphins.

After going without a reception in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills and dropping his seventh pass of the season, Lazard finds himself as a healthy scratch Week 12. It's a precipitous fall down the depth chart for Lazard, who has turned in a disappointing 20-290-1 receiving line on 41 targets through his first 10 games with the Jets since signing a four-year, $44 million contract in the offseason. With Lazard in street clothes Friday, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, Jason Brownlee and Irvin Charles will round out the Jets' receiving corps behind top target Garrett Wilson.