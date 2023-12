Lazard didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Lazard returned to a starting role on the outside after being benched for the previous game, but the benching didn't have its intended effect of sparking a renaissance from the struggling wide receiver. Garrett Wilson and Xavier Gipson combined for 127 receiving yards, while no other wide receiver had a catch for the Jets, who dropped to 4-8 heading into a Week 14 visit from the 7-5 Texans.