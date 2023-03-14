Lazard is in line to sign with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 27-year-old's looming four-year agreement with the Jets is reportedly worth $44 million. Lazard is thus poised to join a Jets wideout corps that also currently includes Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Meanwhile, the team's QB situation remains unsettled, but it's possible that Lazard -- who caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six TDs in 15 games with the Packers in 2022 -- could be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers (his teammate in Green Bay) this coming season.