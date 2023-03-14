Lazard agreed Tuesday with the Jets on a four-year contract, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 27-year-old will earn up to $44 million in the deal. Lazard is poised to join a Jets wideout corps that also includes Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, but the size of his contract suggests the former Packer won't be buried on the depth chart. Meanwhile, the Jets' quarterback situation remains unsettled, but Lazard -- who caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with the Packers in 2022 -- could end up reuniting with Aaron Rodgers this coming season.