Lazard caught all three of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Lazard wound up finishing as the Jets' leading receiver despite receiving a season low three targets Sunday. The former Packer is averaging just 2.5 receptions through four games with the Jets, but he has been efficient in those limited opportunities by averaging 16.9 yards average per catch. Lazard will continue to start opposite Garrett Wilson when the Jets take on Denver next Sunday, but his lack of targets with Zach Wilson under center makes him a risky fantasy play in most situations.