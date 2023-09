Lazard caught three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Lazard finished nine receiving yards shy of Garrett Wilson's team-best total while tying Tyler Conklin for second behind Wilson in both targets and catches. Despite being locked in as the Jets' No. 2 wide receiver, Lazard has failed to reach 50 yards in a game heading into a Week 4 home game against the Chiefs.