Lazard didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Lazard was on the field for only 27 percent of offensive snaps while Jason Brownlee (82 percent) saw most of the playing time opposite Garrett Wilson (96 percent). Lazard hasn't topped 21 receiving yards in a game since Week 8, and his modest usage will make it tough to bounce back Thursday in Cleveland.