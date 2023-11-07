Lazard (knee) caught two of six targets for 18 yards in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Penalties and drops have both been all too common for Lazard in 2023, and they remained bugaboos for him Monday. Lazard was whistled for an illegal shift and a hold to wipe out Breece Hall runs of 14 and six yards, in addition to having a pass clank off his hands. New York has few alternatives to turn to opposite Garrett Wilson at wide receiver, so Lazard should continue to see significant action in Week 10 against the Raiders and beyond, but the former Packer certainly isn't living up to the four-year, $44 million contract he signed in March.