Lazard caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite being a healthy scratch in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Steelers, Lazard has played 39 offensive snaps across the team's last two games. He went without a catch in Week 2 but stepped up in the absence of Josh Reynolds (hamstring) in Week 3, catching a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old wideout is expected to remain a depth option in the Jets' wide receiver corps heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins.