Lazard didn't catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Lazard has displayed butter fingers throughout his tenure with the Jets, and he had an especially costly drop Sunday on a dime from Aaron Rodgers that should have been a 30-yard touchdown. Anders Carlson missed a field-goal attempt on the very next play, though Lazard's struggles ultimately didn't prevent the Jets from notching their fourth win of the season. For the second consecutive game since Lazard returned from IR, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson combined for well over 200 yards (254), leaving limited opportunities for the team's No. 3 wideout.