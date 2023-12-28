Lazard (illness) isn't in line to play Thursday against the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice due to an illness, the wideout was deemed questionable for the contest. Lazard apparently didn't make enough progress in his recovery from the ailment to suit up Thursday, so he's expected to be included among the Jets' Week 17 inactives, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Randall Cobb is expected to suit up Thursday to bolster the Jets' depth at receiver in Lazard's absence.