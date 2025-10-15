Lazard (personal) is not listed on the Jets' Week 7 injury report.

Lazard didn't travel with the Jets to London last week due to a personal matter and missed the team's 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, as a result. As this weekend's game against the Panthers approaches, Lazard is not on the Jets' injury report, while fellow WRs Garrett Wilson (knee) and Josh Reynolds (hip) are). With that in mind, Lazard could see added opportunities in Week 7 if both Wilson and Reynolds end up on the team's inactive list.