Lazard (shoulder) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets didn't actually host a practice Wednesday, but Lazard has nonetheless been given an official clean bill of health to enter the regular season. He missed time in August due to a shoulder injury sustained during New York's preseason opener. He'll join Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson and Arian Smith as a member of the Jets' wide receiver rotation behind No. 1 target Garrett Wilson at home versus the Steelers on Sunday.