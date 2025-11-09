Lazard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

While the Jets will make the newly acquired Adonai Mitchell a healthy inactive for Week 10 as he gets up to speed with a new playbook, the return of top wideout Garrett Wilson (knee) from a two-game absence will leave no room in the receiver corps for Lazard on Sunday. Unless injuries to other wideouts on the roster chip away at New York's depth, the veteran Lazard could find himself as a regular on the inactive list in the second half of the season as the 1-7 Jets play out the string and open up more opportunities for their younger receivers.