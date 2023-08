Lazard isn't in line to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Browns, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

In his first chance to get some game action with quarterback Aaron Rodgers with their new team, Lazard won't be on the field along with fellow wide receivers Garrett Wilson (ankle), Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman. Lazard's next chance for some exhibition action lands on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Carolina.