Lazard (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The injury is a new one for Lazard, as he wasn't listed on the Jets' injury report during Week 13 prep. His status may not be officially known until the Jets announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Lazard is not cleared to play, then Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith and Tyler Johnson would be the top candidates to see more offensive snaps.