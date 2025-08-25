Coach Aaron Glenn noted Monday that Lazard (shoulder) is on track to be available for Week 1 action, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Jets' Aug. 9 preseason opener, could still appear on the team's first official injury report ahead of Week 1, but barring any setbacks the veteran pass catcher appears to be in line to be available versus the Steelers on Sept. 7. Beyond the fact that Garrett Wilson is New York's clear-cut top wideout, slotting behind him is up for grabs, with Lazard, Josh Reynolds Tyler Johnson and Arian Smith currently in the mix for WR targets that don't go Wilson's way.