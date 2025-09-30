Lazard hauled in his lone target for eight yards during the Jets' 27-21 loss to the Dolphins on Monday.

Lazard was on the field for 27 of the Jets' 63 snaps on offense (42.9 percent), which was fourth most among wide receivers behind Garrett Wilson (62), Josh Reynolds (42) and rookie fourth-rounder Arian Smith (29). Lazard has logged three catches (on four targets) for 21 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, but his role in the offense is unlikely to expand unless more snaps become available due to injury, illness or suspension. Lazard and the Jets will travel back to New York for the start of their three-game homestand, beginning with the Cowboys on Sunday.