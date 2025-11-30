Lazard (neck) caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Lazard suited up after being listed as questionable due to a neck injury that popped up Saturday. He adjusted well to box out his defender and secure a 10-yard catch on a pass that came out funny as Tyrod Taylor was hit as he threw. That was the only target of the game for Lazard, who hasn't exceeded three targets or 16 receiving yards in a game all season ahead of a Week 14 home game against the Dolphins.