Lazard (chest) caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Seeing his first action since Week 7, Lazard played 78 percent of snaps on offense, so his lack of production wasn't due to a lack of playing time. He's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, who combined for 223 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets against the Dolphins. Lazard will be a touchdown-dependent Week 15 fantasy option against a Jaguars defense that's giving up 26.5 points per game.