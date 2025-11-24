Lazard caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell tied for the team lead with seven targets apiece from Tyrod Taylor, while Lazard was the only other Jets wide receiver to earn a target. Lazard has yet to exceed 16 receiving yards in a game this season, so he'll likely remain a fantasy non-factor in Week 13 against the Falcons, regardless of whether Taylor or Justin Fields starts at quarterback.