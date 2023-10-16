Lazard caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.
Lazard had an ugly series of plays with New York trailing 14-9 in the third quarter, erasing a 25-yard Garrett Wilson catch with a blindside block to knock the Jets out of field-goal range before registering a drop on the next play. He made amends with an eight-yard catch to convert on 3rd-and-7 in Philadelphia territory on New York's next drive, but that was Lazard's only catch of the game. He'll try to rebound in Week 8 against the Giants following a Week 7 bye, but Lazard has now come up short of 50 yards in five of his first six games with the Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Three catches in Week 5 win•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Leading receiver in narrow loss•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Makes three catches in loss•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Catches two passes in Week 2•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Two catches after Rodgers injury•
-
Jets' Allen Lazard: Avoids Week 1 injury report•