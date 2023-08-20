Lazard brought in one of two targets for 16 yards in the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Lazard got some work in early with Zach Wilson and made his first official catch as a Jet in the process. The former Packers battery mate of new Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers figures in for an elevated role come the regular season, and he could sit out next Saturday night's preseason finale versus the Giants after also having suited up in the first quarter of last week's win over the Panthers.