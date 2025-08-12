Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Lazard (shoulder) will miss a roughly two weeks, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Lazard suffered a right shoulder injury during last weekend's preseason win over Green Bay, and it appears he won't be a candidate to play in Saturday's exhibition matchup against the Giants. The veteran wideout's final chance to return to preseason action will come Friday, Aug. 22 against the Eagles. Lazard is battling for a starting role in three-wide sets, but his absence now figures to provide Tyler Johnson an opportunity to handle increased first-team reps behind Garret Wilson and Josh Reynolds.