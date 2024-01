Lazard (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard was inactive for Week 17 as he was under the weather. It's been a forgettable first season with the Jets for the veteran wideout. He's produced just 23-311-1 on 49 targets after signing with New York to be Garrett Wilson's top running mate out wide. Lazard will try to close the season on a better note in Week 18 against New England.