Lazard (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard was inactive for the Jets' Week 17 loss to the Browns while he was under the weather, but he looks like he'll be ready to play in the season finale Sunday versus the Patriots. It's been a forgettable first season with the Jets for the veteran wideout, who has produced a meager 23-311-1 receiving line on 49 targets after signing with New York to be Garrett Wilson's top running mate out wide.