Lazard (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets are still without Garrett Wilson (ankle), but they got Lazard and Randall Cobb (ankle) back Sunday. Lazard had been dealing with general muscle tightness, but as expected, it was a minor issue and didn't keep him sidelined long. The Iowa State product followed Aaron Rodgers to New York this offseason after posting career highs in receptions (60), targets (100) and receiving yards (788) with the Packers in 2022.