Lazard caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran logged 21 offensive snaps and operated as the Jets' No. 4 wide receiver in Sunday's loss, playing behind Garrett Wilson (68), Josh Reynolds (53) and rookie Arian Smith (42). Lazard has now caught four of six targets for 24 yards and a touchdown through four games this season. He's likely to have a similar role in the Jets' Week 6 matchup against the Broncos, playing as a reserve option in the wide receiver room.