The Jets are in line to open the practice window of Lazard (chest), Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The Jets will have 21 days to decide whether to activate Lazard (who has been on IR since Oct. 31) to their 53-man roster. For his part, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich noted Wednesday that he's hopeful the wideout will be ready by the end of the week. If Lazard is available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, he'd add depth to a WR corps that's led by Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, a context that could limit the veteran pass-catcher's initial volume in New York's offense.