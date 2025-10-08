Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Lazard (personal) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos in London, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Lazard didn't travel with the team to London due to a personal matter, and he's now officially been ruled out for Week 6. In Lazard's stead, Tyler Johnson is now positioned for added opportunities on offense behind Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds and Arian Smith. Across four regular-season appearances so far, Lazard has secured four of six targets for 24 receiving yards and one score.