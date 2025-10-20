Lazard caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers.

Lazard played a season-high 56 percent of snaps on offense in the absence of Garrett Wilson (knee), but the veteran wide receiver's contributions were limited as Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor combined to throw for just 172 yards. Even if Wilson remains out against the Bengals in Week 8, Lazard's upside will be capped by the sorry state of the winless Jets' quarterback play.