Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Lazard (coach's decision) will be active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Lazard was benched for the Week 12 loss to the Dolphins to send a message to the veteran wide receiver, who has struggled with drops and ill-timed penalties in his first season with the Jets. Prior to the benching, Lazard had a consistent starting role on the outside opposite Garrett Wilson, but it's possible that the 4-7 Jets will look to work rookie Jason Brownlee in more at Lazard's expense. Brownlee played all but one snap against Miami with Lazard inactive.