Lazard (shoulder) will practice Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Lazard had been dealing with an AC joint injury in his shoulder, but the wideout's return to the practice field Tuesday has him in line to be available come Week 1. As the coming season approaches, Lazard is projected to be a key cog in a Jets receiving corps that will be led by Garrett Wilson and which also includes Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb.