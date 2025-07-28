Lazard has "fallen back in the receiver pecking order," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Lazard agreed to a pay cut this offseason, slashing his base salary from $11 million to $2.5 million after mostly disappointing through the first two seasons of a three-year contract. The No. 2 WR spot in New York is up for grabs, but it sounds like Josh Reynolds has moved ahead of Lazard and others as the favorite. Lazard could perhaps still make a move for the role, but he's also a candidate to be released if he doesn't perform well this summer.