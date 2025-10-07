Lazard (personal) did not travel to London with the Jets on Monday.

Lazard is dealing with a personal matter, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos is now in question. The wide receiver has not been ruled out for the game, and he could still play if he travels to London later in the week. If he is ultimately forced to miss Week 6, Tyler Johnson would stand to see an increase in workload at wide receiver versus Denver.